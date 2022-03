MILFORD — The second annual Easter Eggstravaganza is set in a new location, and Makayla Silva expects there to be more than double the participants from its opening campaign.

Silva, executive director of the event host, the Downtown Milford Business Alliance, said with pandemic restrictions waning, more activities can be held and more people can be welcomed to what is becoming an Easter tradition.

“It’s going to be a much bigger event this year,” Silva said. “Last year was the first year we held the event, and since we had a lot of COVID restrictions in a place like limited capacity and social distancing. This year, while we are still being conscious of everything, we are going to be able to do a whole lot more.”

The Easter Eggstravaganza is set for April 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on The Milford Green.

“We moved the event from Wasson Field to the Milford Green,” Silva said. “The event will span from the gazebo all the way down to Frosty Twist, and there will be different crafts and activities that we are really excited about.”

“We had about 500 people last year, and we are expecting close to 2,000 this year,” Silva added.

During the Easter Eggstravaganza, there will be different events going on. The Milford Public Library will be doing story time at 10 a.m. at the gazebo, and Just Beat Yoga and Wellness is doing children’s yoga at 11 a.m. at the gazebo, and there will be a DJ all day on the Green.

“We do have photos with the Easter Bunny that are happening,” said Silva. “The studio is AG Productions, and for the second year in a row, she is doing photos with the Easter Bunny, and it is pre-registered, and we have less than a dozen slots still available. The time slots are available on our website.”

Silva said they weren’t able to do events like the children’s yoga last year due to COVID, but they are excited to bring these types of events for people to enjoy.

“We weren’t able to do any hands-on things with kids, so we are excited to bring that back this year,” said Silva.

Another one of the events is an Easter Egg trail downtown at participating businesses.

“We anticipate having a dozen participating downtown shops that will be handing out either an Easter Egg or a treat to all the children that are participating,” she said.

Silva said the hope with their events is to bring families to downtown Milford and showcase the area and city.

“We want it to be a destination, and we want people to come to our events and enjoy the downtown shops and restaurants,” she said.