'Big impact': UK economic chaos, pound plunge hit businesses SYLVIA HUI and KELVIN CHAN, Associated Press Sep. 30, 2022 Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 3:30 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — Like many small business owners in Britain, Harry Niazi hoped for government help to keep his south London fish and chip shop going in the face of rocketing energy bills and soaring inflation.
But an economic stimulus plan announced last week by Prime Minister Liz Truss’ new government brought no relief — far from it.
SYLVIA HUI and KELVIN CHAN