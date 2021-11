LAS VEGAS (AP) — The return his week of a big automotive products trade show is expected to draw as many as 100,000 people to the Las Vegas Convention Center, tourism and event officials said.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association show, commonly known as SEMA, opens Tuesday, after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It runs through Thursday, followed by a public event on Friday dubbed “SEMA Ignited” in the convention center parking area.