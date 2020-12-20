Big Brothers Big Sisters focused on making lasting change

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — In a state with a 29-year average rank of 49th for child well being, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana continues to focus on the “little” picture to bring about lasting change. They’re doing it remotely and safely socially distanced, and after a year like no other, the organization is also helping provide holiday gifts for children and hurricane recovery help in the form of essentials such as food and gasoline cards.

The nation’s largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring network makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“bigs”) and children (“littles”).

As with many nonprofits, COVID restriction and hurricane damages have impacted BBBS operations here, as well as the families who rely on the program.

“Many of our lttles live in single-parent households, or with a family member who is not a mother or father,” said Alex Stinchcomb, BBBS of Southwest Louisiana.

Some of these parents are working extra jobs or dealing with difficulties that have directly and negatively impacted their lives, even before the added stress and expense of hurricanes and COVID layoffs.

Some prefer to focus on the positive and thrive despite what’s going on around them. That’s the case with Brittany Manuel. Her only child, a 10-year-old boy is a little. She is a big volunteer, and she once worked three jobs to secure her income: Children and Family Services, city of Lake Charles and L’Auberge.

“A mama’s gonna do what a mama’s gotta do,” she said.

Her son is learning possibilities, potential and confidence from 24-year-old Big Brother and entrepreneur Wallace Myers.

“I know I’m a good mother, but my son has ADHD/inattentive and had problems focusing. It was affecting his learning and that had affected his self-esteem.”

More than 80 percent of the families served by BBBS programs are ALICE families. ALICE is an acronym coined by United Way that stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

“The ALICE population represents those men, women and families who work hard and earn more than the official federal poverty level — $21,760 for a family of three — but less than the basic cost of living. They reach out because they know their child could benefit from a strong role model in their lives,” Stinchcomb said.

Mentor volunteers commit to helping children achieve higher aspirations, grow confidence, advance better relationships, avoid risky behaviors and succeed at school. They give their time, a precious commodity in today’s fast-paced world.

Spending time with a child improves mental health, helps children perform well academically, lowers risk of behavioral problems, boosts self-confidence, helps kids learn future parenting skills, reduces stress, promotes adaptability and resilience, according to child development specialists and mental health professionals.

Major BBBS fundraisers expected to raise $400,000 in revenue this year were cancelled altogether, Stinchcomb said.

These monies are raised so the BBBS programs can reach more families like Manuel’s, Jennifer Gardener’s and 137 other littles.

Gardner, mother of three, lost her husband when he was in his 40s.

Seeing her only son’s relationship grow with his big has been mind-blowing for her, she said.

“Mr. Mark has five children of his own. Even so, he reached out and wanted to be an influence in another young man’s life. He asked what my son was interested in, took him to a football game, taught him how to barbecue. One year, there was a Lego thing in Houston and he took him to that.”

Gardener said that perhaps the most important thing he’s learned from his big is that he’s important in this world because someone has taken the time to spend time with him.

“My son has also learned that he wants to be the kind of person Mr. Mark is when he grows up,” Gardener said.

In October, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana transitioned back to work, remotely. The building at 4135 Common St. sustained major damage.

“Enrollment of new littles and bigs was paused until community safety was restored,” Stinchcomb said. “School-based e-mentoring was paused until telecommunications were restored and schools reopened safely.”

Most recently, the group launched a “Christmas edition” campaign to recruit volunteers, raise money and accept Christmas gifts for Littles.

Another single mom of two who works cleaning houses and subbing learned of Big Brothers Big Sisters from her child’s school counselor. She’s currently displaced because of Hurricane Laura damages.

“We’re very fortunate this year that Big Brothers Big Sisters is helping with Christmas,” she said.

BBBS of Southwest Louisiana is still accepting monetary donations for gift cards for the families of Littles for food, gas and essentials. To donate, visit the https://e-activitst.com/page/13792/donate/1. Donate via PayPal to eakin@bbbswla.org or mail a check directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana at 4135 Common Street, Lake Charles, LA 70607.