Biden's political standing fuels Democratic worry about 2024 STEVE PEOPLES, AP National Politics Writer Nov. 21, 2021 Updated: Nov. 21, 2021 8:46 a.m.
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the recently signed infrastructure law will benefit Ohioans after touring the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 189, Nov. 19, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Harris is facing her own political conundrum with polls suggesting she may be less popular than her unpopular boss. A dynamic leader who made history by becoming the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to step into her office, Harris has been given few opportunities by the Biden White House to shine.
FILE - Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to examine Texas's abortion law, Sept. 29, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Booker announced plans to appear at a party fundraiser next month in New Hampshire, which traditionally hosts the nation's first presidential primary election.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Tribal Nations Summit in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Washington. Harris is facing her own political conundrum with polls suggesting she may be less popular than her unpopular boss. A dynamic leader who made history by becoming the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to step into her office, Harris has been given few opportunities by the Biden White House to shine.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — It was supposed to be a moment of triumph for Joe Biden.
The Democratic president had just signed into law the most significant infrastructure package in generations. And he had done it by bringing Democrats and Republicans together, just as he promised during last year's campaign. But when Biden arrived in New Hampshire last week to promote the $1 trillion package at the foot of a crumbling bridge, not all of his VIP guests were in the mood to celebrate.