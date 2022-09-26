Biden's mixed record forces some Dems into odd balancing act

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
5
CINCINNATI (AP) — Democratic House candidate Greg Landsman can tick off how his party's control of Congress and the White House has benefited his city.
The bipartisan infrastructure deal will mean upgrades to the heavily traveled highway bridge linking Cincinnati with its airport and northern Kentucky while bolstering a vital westside viaduct. COVID-19 relief funding meant training for more new police academy recruits. A sprawling spending package capped insulin prices.