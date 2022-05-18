Biden's burdens grow: Sagging global economy adds to US woes JOSH BOAK, Associated Press May 18, 2022 Updated: May 18, 2022 1:45 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Joe Biden embarks for Asia on Thursday, he's facing a new risk at home for the economy and his Democratic Party: a global slowdown caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the pandemic shutting down Chinese cities and factories.
The world economy can't cast U..S. ballots. But it’s a hidden force in this year’s midterm elections that will decide if Democrats retain control of the House and Senate.