Biden joins Warren, Sanders with Super Tuesday focus

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden takes selfies with the crowd after he spoke at Hillside High School in Durham, NC on Sunday, Oct 27, 2019. Approximately 850 people attended the rally in Durham. (Bryan Cereijo/The News & Observer via AP) less Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden takes selfies with the crowd after he spoke at Hillside High School in Durham, NC on Sunday, Oct 27, 2019. Approximately 850 people attended ... more Photo: Bryan Cereijo, AP Photo: Bryan Cereijo, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Biden joins Warren, Sanders with Super Tuesday focus 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Joe Biden is expanding his presidential campaign footprint in the latest sign that Democrats' top White House contenders foresee a potentially lengthy nominating process in 2020.

The Biden campaign is hiring a top national campaign aide to focus on March 3 Super Tuesday primaries, along with state-based directors in California and Massachusetts and a senior adviser for Florida.

California and Massachusetts are among 14 states that will cast ballots on Super Tuesday, when almost 35% of Democrats' total 2020 convention delegates will be awarded.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have made significant investments already in Super Tuesday. But the Biden campaign believes the former vice president's current coalition is more racially and geographically diverse than his opponents' and will boost his delegate haul in those March primaries.