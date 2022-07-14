Biden heads to West Bank, with little to offer Palestinians AAMER MADHANI, JOSEPH KRAUSS and CHRIS MEGERIAN, Associated Press July 14, 2022 Updated: July 14, 2022 11:11 p.m.
JERUSALEM (AP) — When President Joe Biden heads to the occupied West Bank on Friday for talks with Palestinian leaders, he will have little to offer beyond U.S. money aimed at buying calm.
He's expected to announce $316 million in financial assistance — about a third of which will require congressional approval — and a commitment from Israel to modernize wireless access for Palestinians.
