Biden heading to Ohio to spotlight rule to rescue pensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reassuring frustrated blue-collar voters, President Joe Biden on Wednesday is visiting Ohio to highlight federal action to shore up troubled pension funding for millions now on the job or retired.
Biden’s speech at a Cleveland high school is showcasing a final rule tied to his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package from last year. The rule allows troubled multi-company pensions to be made financially whole, ensuring full benefits for 2 million to 3 million workers and retirees.