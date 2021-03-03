Biden faces steep challenges to reach renewable energy goals PATRICK WHITTLE and CATHY BUSSEWITZ, Associated Press March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 1:12 a.m.
1 of11 Wind turbines face into the breeze on top of Saddleback Wind Mountain, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Carthage, Maine. President Joe Biden wants to change the way the U.S. uses energy by expanding renewables, but faces several challenges. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Electricians Zach Newton and Bryan Driscoll consult a wiring schematic while installing solar panels at the 38-acre BNRG/Dirigo solar farm, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Oxford, Maine. President Joe Biden wants to change the way the U.S. uses energy by expanding renewables, but faces several challenges.. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Electrician Zach Newton works on wiring solar panels at the 38-acre BNRG/Dirigo solar farm, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Oxford, Maine. President Joe Biden wants to change the way the U.S. uses energy by expanding renewables, but faces several challenges. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Solar panels face the sun on Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021, in Burrillville, R.I., at ISM Solar's 10-acre solar farm which is the first of its kind in the state. President Joe Biden wants to change the way the U.S. uses energy by expanding renewables, but faces several challenges. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Solar panels stretch across 38 acres at the BNRG/Dirigo solar farm, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Oxford, Maine. President Joe Biden wants to change the way the U.S. uses energy by expanding renewables, but faces several challenges. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Solar panels face the sky on Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021, in Burrillville, R.I., at ISM Solar's 10-acre solar farm which is the first of its kind in the state. President Joe Biden wants to change the way the U.S. uses energy by expanding renewables, but faces several challenges. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Mike Lucini, vice president of ISM Solar, poses, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021, in Burrillville, R.I., at ISM's 10-acre solar farm which is the first of its kind in the state. U.S. President Joe Biden wants to change the way the U.S. uses energy by expanding renewables, but faces several challenges. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — President Joe Biden wants to change the way the U.S. uses energy by expanding renewables, but he will need to navigate a host of challenges — including the coronavirus pandemic and restoring hundreds of thousands of lost jobs — to get it done.
The wind and solar industries have managed to grow despite a less-than-supportive Trump administration, which favored fossil fuels such as coal. They have a new ally in the White House in Biden, who has set a goal of 100% renewable energy in the power sector by 2035. Now comes the hard part — making it happen.
Written By
PATRICK WHITTLE and CATHY BUSSEWITZ