Biden introduces his climate team, says 'no time to waste' KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 7:05 p.m.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Just as the United States has needed a unified, national response to COVID-19, it needs one for dealing with climate change, President-elect Joe Biden said Saturday as he rolled out key members of his environmental team.
“We literally have no time to waste," Biden told reporters as introduced his choices.