Biden nearly doubles lead in Nevada as more results released

A county election worker scans mail-in ballots at a tabulating area at the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. A county election worker scans mail-in ballots at a tabulating area at the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Photo: John Locher, AP Photo: John Locher, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Biden nearly doubles lead in Nevada as more results released 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden nearly doubled his lead over President Donald Trump in Nevada as officials released more election results Friday.

Biden was leading by 626,211 votes to Trump's 605,669 votes, growing his lead to 20,542. A day earlier, Biden was leading by 11,438 votes.

Nevada has six Electoral College votes and could be decisive as Biden closes in on the 270 needed to win the White House. It’s too early to call the contest, with votes still being counted.

Results from about 30,000 mail ballots were released Friday.

No Republican presidential candidate has carried Nevada since 2004, but it has remained a battleground. Trump narrowly lost the state in 2016.

Clark County's top election official has said the focus is on accuracy over speed and that the large number of mail-in ballots is new and making the counting process take longer than normal. Registrar Joe Gloria told reporters Thursday that in addition to Friday's results, officials still need to process about 63,000 mail-in ballots and about 60,000 provisional ballots, many of which were cast by people taking advantage of a new law allowing voters to register or update their registration at the polls.

Gloria said the bulk of the mail-in ballots should be counted by Saturday or Sunday.

The state mailed ballots to all active registered voters this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, a move that the Trump campaign previously challenged, claiming it would lead to fraud.

___

This story has been updated to correct that Biden nearly doubled his lead Friday, not doubled his lead.