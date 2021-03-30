Biden announces diverse first slate of judicial nominees

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his intent to nominate a “trailblazing slate” of judicial nominees, a field that includes Black, Muslim American and Asian American Pacific Islander candidates for federal courts and for the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.
The White House said the 11 nominees are attorneys who have excelled in the legal field in a range of positions, including as jurists, public defenders, prosecutors and public servants, as well as in the private sector and in the military.