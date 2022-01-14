Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills BRIAN SLODYSKO, LISA MASCARO and ALEXANDRA JAFFE, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2022 Updated: Jan. 14, 2022 2:41 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats' major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.
Biden had come to the Capitol to prod Democratic senators in a closed-door meeting, but he was not optimistic when he emerged. He vowed to keep fighting for the sweeping legislation that advocates say is vital to protecting elections.
BRIAN SLODYSKO, LISA MASCARO and ALEXANDRA JAFFE