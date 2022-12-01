Biden administration presses senators to avert rail strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy would face a severe economic shock if senators don't pass legislation this week to avert a freight rail worker strike. That's the message the Biden administration is delivering personally to Democratic senators in a closed-door session Thursday.
The House acted soon after a request from President Joe Biden and on Wednesday passed legislation that would bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached in September but rejected by some of the 12 unions involved. But the Senate often works at a slower pace, and the timing of final votes is unclear.