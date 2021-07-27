Bhutan fully vaccinates 90% of eligible adults within a week WASBIR HUSSAIN and RISHI LEKHI, Associated Press July 27, 2021 Updated: July 27, 2021 8:23 a.m.
1 of5 This photograph provided by UNICEF shows monks from Paro's monastic body perform a ritual as 500,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gifted from the United States arrived at Paro International Airport in Bhutan, July 12, 2021. The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90% of its eligible adult population within just seven days, its health ministry said Tuesday. (UNICEF via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 This photograph provided by UNICEF shows monks from Paro's monastic body perform prayers as 500,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gifted from the United States arrived at Paro International Airport in Bhutan, July 12, 2021. The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90% of its eligible adult population within just seven days, its health ministry said Tuesday. (UNICEF via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 This photograph provided by UNICEF shows airport personnel in protective suit handle unloaded consignment as 500,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gifted from the United States arrived at Paro International Airport in Bhutan, July 12, 2021. The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90% of its eligible adult population within just seven days, its health ministry said Tuesday. (UNICEF via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
GAUHATI, India (AP) — The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90% of its eligible adult population within just seven days, its health ministry said Tuesday.
The tiny country, wedged between India and China and home to nearly 800,000 people, began giving out second doses on July 20 in a mass drive that has been hailed by UNICEF as “arguably the fastest vaccination campaign to be executed during a pandemic.”