'Better with Age': Essays of seniors pursuing passions

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — In childhood, parents and schools pave the way of exploration into hobbies and interests, and college offers a gateway into new worlds of obscure sports and pastimes. Once people enter adulthood, there’s little time for activities between a nine-to-five, but is that the end of self-discovery and creative pursuits?
“Better With Age: Creativity, Discovery & Surprises” is a collection of personal essays submitted from writers ages 65 to 95 who rediscover or reinvest in their interests. Sharing empowerment through physical pursuits and arts or reflecting on aging, the glue between each story is how the writers draw upon their pasts and ages to embrace their present selves.