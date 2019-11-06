Beth-El Center receives donation from Subway to help launch breakfast program

Subway presented a check and gift cards to the Beth-El Center in Milford to subsidize their new No Freeze winter shelter breakfast program. Victor Lamberti, Subway manager of community engagement; Jenn Paradis, Beth-El Center executive director; Shannon McMahon, Subway public relations specialist; Michele DiNello, Subway vice president of public relations, communications, and events; and Camille Franchi, Beth-El Center soup kitchen manager.

Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Milford recently received a $2,000 donation plus $2,000 in food gift cards from Subway World Headquarters. The donations will allow Beth-El Center to launch a new breakfast meal program for unsheltered individuals, families, youth and veterans who stay in their No Freeze winter shelter.

“Giving back to those in need is at the core of our brand and we understand that to build stronger communities, we must take care of our neighbors,” said Victor Lamberti, Subway’s manager of community engagement. “We take great pride in being a committed partner to local organizations. Through our partnership with the Beth-El Center, Subway remains fully dedicated in our efforts to raise awareness and fight against hunger and homelessness. No person should be without food or a place to stay.”

Beth-El Center’s No Freeze shelter program, a lifesaving temporary winter shelter, is open nightly from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. during the coldest months. The No Freeze Shelter Program provides warm shelter, cots and blankets as well as access to case management services to anyone experiencing unsheltered homelessness through the winter season. In response to last year’s 70% increase in need at the No Freeze shelter, Beth-El is expanding the program which includes the addition of the new breakfast meal offering.

According to Jenn Paradis, Beth-El Center executive eirector, “The generosity of Subway’s donation goes far beyond the impact of a breakfast program, although serving breakfast will fulfill a great need.” “This investment provides us with an opportunity to engage the vulnerable individuals and families who utilize our No Freeze program with the case management and support services necessary to relieve their housing and food needs and ensure they are connected to the resources necessary for long term success. We are so thankful to Subway for making this program a reality.”

Subway’s donation will support the cost of breakfast food and beverages plus associated food supplies for the 2019-2020 No Freeze shelter program. For more information about Beth-El Center and its services, visit bethelmilford.org or call 203-876-0747.