Bestselling author to hold conference at Crystal Bridges

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A bestselling author and wellness expert is holding a symposium at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in northwest Arkansas.

Author Deepak Chopra and Crystal Bridges founder Alice Walton announced Thursday that the Sages and Scientists 2019 Symposium will be held Nov. 14-17 at the museum in Bentonville. Chopra and his foundation first launched Sages and Scientists in 2010 and has held four symposiums, all in California. This year's will be the first held in Arkansas.

Walton is the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton. She founded Crystal Bridges, which opened in 2011, and chairs the museum's board of directors.

The symposium will feature several experts who will talk about the future of well-being, and include XPRIZE Foundation CEO Anousheh Ansari and Harvard University professor Arthur Brooks.