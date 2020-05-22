Beshear: COVID-19 cases on decline in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear said COVID-19 cases in Kentucky are on the decline as the state opened restaurants to in-person dining Friday.

“We now think that we have not just plateaued but we are actually in a decline in overall number of cases, especially when you look at the amount of testing we are doing," Beshear said at his daily news briefing. “And that is really good news.”

The state reported 141 new cases of coronavirus and five deaths on Friday.

Gatherings of 10 or fewer people were also allowed beginning Friday.

Beshear urged Kentuckians to continue using caution, social distancing and hand-washing heading into the holiday weekend. Restaurants were allowed to begin welcoming diners indoors Friday at 33% capacity. Outside dining is also allowed.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced at the briefing that a web portal at www.govoteky.com is open now to voters to apply for absentee ballots. The primary election was postponed to June 23 and state officials have encouraged all residents to vote by mail.

