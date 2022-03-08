Berliners open their hearts, homes to those fleeing Ukraine KERSTIN SOPKE and FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press March 8, 2022 Updated: March 8, 2022 2:24 a.m.
1 of9 Emmanuel Oyedele, from left, Deborah Samuel, Shalom Odion, Kurrah David and host Christian Vollmann pose for a photo after an interview with The Associated press in Gross Koeris near Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 7, 2022. Vollmann offered his holiday home until the end of April to the Nigerian students who fled Kyiv after the Russian attack on Ukraine. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less
BERLIN (AP) — Emmanuel Oyedele’s dream of getting a business degree in Ukraine lies shattered in the rubble of Russia’s sudden fierce military assault, but right now the 28-year-old Nigerian says he feels blessed.
After hastily escaping Kyiv as Russian forces advanced, Oyedele, his brother and two young female friends spent days trying to flee Ukraine by train and on foot before eventually making it to Berlin, where they were welcomed into a stranger's home.
