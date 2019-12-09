Bergin of Pearce Real Estate closes on sale of Rainbow Gardens

Rainbow Gardens Restaurant and Bar. Rainbow Gardens Restaurant and Bar. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Bergin of Pearce Real Estate closes on sale of Rainbow Gardens 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

John Bergin of the Pearce Commercial Real Estate Milford office has closed on the sale of Milford restaurant, Rainbow Gardens and Bar.

Bergin represented both the seller (Rainbow Gardens Restaurant and Bar) and the buyer (Founders House LLC of Milford) in both the sale of the real estate and the business. Bergin sold the real estate 23 years earlier to John and Heather Profetto, who completely renovated the property on the Milford green into a successful restaurant.

The buyer also is the owner of two other Milford restaurants, The Bridge House in the Devon area and Bonfire on the eastern shore between Woodmont and Morningside. The property will continue to be the largest restaurant on the Milford Green with its own private parking lot.

For more information about Pearce Real Estate, visit hpearcecommercial.com.