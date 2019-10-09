Berchem Moses PC sponsors coat and toy drive

Representatives from the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center and Berchem Moses PC. Representatives from the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center and Berchem Moses PC. Photo: Photo Courtesy Of Marsal Studios. Photo: Photo Courtesy Of Marsal Studios. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Berchem Moses PC sponsors coat and toy drive 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The annual Walter Camp Day at the Yale Bowl was held on Sept. 21, when the Yale University Bulldogs hosted the Holy Cross Crusaders. Milford law firm Berchem Moses PC sponsored the pre-game event for the eleventh consecutive year to support the Walter Camp Football Foundation (WCFF). This year, the event benefitted the Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center Homeless Program (CSHHC) and the South Norwalk Secret Santa program.

Fans, friends and clients were asked to bring a gently used coat or a new toy to support these very worthwhile causes, and in return, received a free general admission ticket to the game. Attorneys and clients of the law firm donated hundreds of warm garments, toys and games.

Additionally, guests had the opportunity to have their photo taken with the Walter Camp Player of the Year Trophy and the Heisman Trophy won by Yale football player Clinton Frank in 1937.

“This annual event is very significant to the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the community,” said Mario Coppola, WCFF president and partner at Berchem Moses PC. “Each year the charity drive has grown exponentially, bringing hope and happiness to thousands of people throughout Connecticut who are suffering from poverty and homelessness.”