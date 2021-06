LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Democratic lawmakers want $25 million to hire more staff and pay overtime to expand appointments and hours at branch offices facing a backlog of transactions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The spending, if approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature, would add 500,000 appointment slots from July through September, the end of the fiscal year. The funds would come from federal COVID-19 relief aid.