MILFORD — Once proposed for nearly 350 units, the Beaver Brook apartment complex earned approval from Milford's Inland Wetlands Agency with an apartment count more than 150 units lower.

The city's agency, at its meeting on Dec. 7, approved the modification proposal from developers Metro 553, LLC, to downsize the apartment project from 342 to 189 units. City Planner David Sulkis said the next step for the complex would be to go before the Planning and Zoning Board.

"We anticipate it is perhaps coming to the board in February since it's still under review," he said.

In 2016, Grillo Services, which was turned down to expand its landscaping operation into West Avenue, filed a new application with the city's Inland Wetland Agency for 342 rental apartments.

The apartment project in 2016 was to have two 54-foot buildings, two parking garages for 512 cars, a bridge crossing over Beaver Brook, walking paths and wetland mitigation. About 27 acres of the 57-acre site is wetlands, stated Inland Wetland Officer Maryrose Palumbo.

The new modification eliminates the wetland crossing with associated parking, access drive, and grading work within 150 feet of the Beaver Brook watershed, and reduces the building's average area from 173,150 square feet to 70,763 square feet.

The 189 proposed apartments are distributed within six structures with a building height of 49.5 feet. Metro 553, LLC, is also proposing to provide parking for 268 vehicles with a combination of outdoor and indoor parking and 22 accessible spaces.

"This proposal eliminated 0.09 acres of wetland filling and the access drive to the School House Road that the agency approved in 2016," said Palumbo.

The property will be accessed by a driveway running from West Avenue, which attorney Chris Smith, representing Metro 553, LLC, said the redesign eliminates School House Road Access.

"With regards to reductions and eliminations of many of the regulated activities that were approved, we no longer need an Army Corps permit," Smith said. "We are enhancing the visual impact of the residential community relative to the beaver brook boardwalk and trail network."

Smith said they were staying within the scope of the regulations approved in 2016 and are not proposing new regulated activities.

"The plan and the regulated actives along with it, not surprisingly because there are less than what was approved, do not result in an adverse impact on wetland or watercourse," he said.