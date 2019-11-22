Beatles tribute band perform New Year’s Eve benefit concert

Penny Lane, the Southern Connecticut-based Beatles tribute band, will perform on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, at 5 p.m., at the First Church of Christ Congregational, 34 West Main St., Milford. The concert﻿ benefits the church’s Emma Davis Equipment Ministry, which supplies a variety of medical equipment to both parishioners and surrounding communities.

Penny Lane will put a little “twist” into their performance by playing without costumes. In addition to Beatles songs, they also will play music from the British Invasion/60s rock era. ﻿The show will consist of two sets with a short intermission, concluding shortly after 7 p.m.

For tickets, at $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12, call 203-877-4277, or visit bit.ly/pennylaneconcert.﻿

To learn more about Emma Davis Medical Equipment Ministry go to firstchurchofmilford.org.