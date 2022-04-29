'Beatle' gets life sentence for Islamic State beheadings

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — As people in a packed courtroom wept, Lucy Henning talked about her own guilt at the death of her father, Alan Henning, who was tortured and beheaded by the Islamic State a decade ago.
“If I weren't a moody teenager, maybe he wouldn't have gone,” she said through tears at Friday's sentencing hearing for Alexanda Kotey, one of two British nationals — known as the “Beatles by their captives — who was convicted in U.S. District Court in Alexandria for their roles in the hostage-taking scheme, which took two dozen Westerners as prisoners and resulted in the death of four Americans.