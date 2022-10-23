Battle for Congress could hinge on North Carolina district

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (AP) — In the fast-growing suburbs of Raleigh, North Carolina, the 13th District has emerged as one of the nation’s battlegrounds for congressional control, where a tight race between former President Donald Trump’s favored young upstart and a Democratic state senator could determine the balance of power in the narrowly split U.S. House.
Each refuting accusations of extreme stances and loose ties to the district, Republican Bo Hines and Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel are vying for the open seat that spawned from a tumultuous redistricting battle during which North Carolina fashioned boundaries for the new congressional district it was awarded following the 2020 census.