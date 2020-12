JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images/Tetra images RF

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says it and Bartell Drugs have resolved allegations that the pharmacy chain filled invalid prescriptions between July 2016 and August 2020 in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran said Thursday under the terms of the settlement, Bartell Drugs will pay the government an $800,000 fine.