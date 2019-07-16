Barneys New York evaluating restructuring options

NEW YORK (AP) — Barneys New York may soon join the ever lengthening list of retail stores seeking protection in bankruptcy.

The luxury clothing company, faced with high rents and a shifting consumer landscape, is evaluating options that may include a bankruptcy, according to a source close to the matter who asked to remain anonymous because the discussions are confidential. The company has nearly a dozen locations, mostly in the swankier districts in cities like Boston, Beverly Hills, California, and New York.

High-rent retailers like Barneys now compete with online luxury players like Net- a-Porter and the RealReal.com, which don't have need to maintain flagship stores.

Reuters first reported that Barneys was evaluating bankruptcy options.