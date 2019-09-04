Barnes and Noble fundraiser to support Friends of the Milford Library

Barnes & Noble, 1375 Boston Post Road, Milford will host a fundraiser book fair benefiting The Friends of the Milford Public Library (FOML) on Saturday, Sept. 7, starting at 11 a.m. For every eligible book, DVD, CD, toy, game or gift purchased at the store that day, Barnes & Noble will contribute a percentage of the purchase price to the FOML. Purchases at the café also are eligible. Bring a voucher (available at the library) or mention The Friends or FOML to the cashier at the time of your purchase.

The Barnes & Noble Storytime at 11 a.m. will feature Dr Seuss’ Horse Museum. Horse Museum is based on an unfinished manuscript by Theodor Seuss Geisel completed by Australian illustrator Andrew Joyner.

When you enter the store, stop by the FOML table to chat with our volunteers, take your chance on a free raffle and sample a piece of chocolate. The Friends also will have information regarding their annual fundraiser Party in the Stacks. There will be photo opportunities with official FOML superhero capes, as well as bookmark takeaways.

The Friends of the Milford Public Library is an all-volunteer, 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Milford Public Library. For more information about the organization, email milfordlib.friends@gmail.com.