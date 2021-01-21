Bangladeshi drugmaker acquiring country's Sanofi subsidiary

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A leading Bangladeshi drugmaker is acquiring a majority stake in French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi’s subsidiary in Bangladesh at a base price of more than $48 million, an official statement said late Thursday.
Sanofi, which has been in Bangladesh for more than 60 years as a top player in the pharmaceutical sector, said in 2019 that it wanted to leave Bangladesh. The reason was not clear, but industry insiders said it was difficult for the company to compete with other domestic players in the country's burgeoning pharmaceutical sector.