Bangladesh to share 'climate prosperity plan' at COP26 ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL, AP Science Writer Oct. 23, 2021 Updated: Oct. 23, 2021 3 a.m.
NEW DELHI (AP) — Bangladesh plans to present its “climate prosperity plan” aimed at mitigating the effects of global warming on economic development at the forthcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, a Bangladeshi climate official says.
The plan envisions boosting renewable energy, making agriculture more resistant to climate shocks and finding solutions in nature to challenges posed by global warming, such as restoring mangroves to protect coasts from cyclones.
