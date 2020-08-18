Ban on utility shutoffs is to set to end in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A moratorium on utility shutoffs in North Carolina is set to expire at the end of the month.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the ban issued by North Carolina’s Utilities Commission expires on Sept. 1.

The utility commission, however, has directed utilities to allow customers at least 12 months to repay overdue bills. That means a doubling of a six-month grace period that was previously in place.

The Utilities Commission reported last month that more than 1.3 million residential customers in the state have avoided shutoffs because of the moratorium. As of June 30, state utilities said they were owed $257 million in past-due bills.

Duke Energy is urging customers to pay their bills if they're behind on payments. And Duke says it will give customers an extra 30 days to pay overdue bills.

The company said that customers who need more time to pay overdue bills can establish flexible payment plans without a down payment. Duke also says it will continue to waive late fees until further notice.

Duke has also urged lower-income customers to seek financial aid through the state’s Crisis Intervention Program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.