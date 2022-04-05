Baltimore's top prosecutor granted delay in criminal trial

BALTIMORE (AP) — A judge on Tuesday granted a request by Baltimore’s top prosecutor to postpone her trial on federal criminal charges stemming from her purchase of two Florida vacation homes, court documents show.
State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was scheduled to go to trial next month on charges of making false statements on financial documents to withdraw money from her retirement savings and purchase the houses. U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby granted the request Tuesday and rescheduled the trial for Sept. 19.