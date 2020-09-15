https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Baltimore-police-Mother-charged-in-1-year-old-15567919.php
Baltimore police: Mother charged in 1-year-old son's death
BALTIMORE (AP) — A woman who authorities say confessed to suffocating her 1-year-old son in December has been arrested.
Shakira Shaw, 22, was charged with murder on Monday, about a month after she informed authorities she was responsible for Kaleb Shaw's death last December, the Baltimore police department said in a news release.
Baltimore police said Kaleb was brought to a hospital last year and died there a short time later.
An autopsy conducted after Kaleb's death had determined he died from natural causes. It is not clear why he was initially taken to a hospital by firefighters.
It was not clear if Shakira Shaw had an attorney who could comment.
