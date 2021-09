BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore financier accused of spending at least $90,000 for sex with women, including women he supplied with drugs, was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison on a prostitution charge, according to federal prosecutors.

Charles “Chuck” Nabit, 66, pleaded guilty earlier this year to transporting a person to engage in prostitution. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III also ordered Nabit to pay a $55,000 fine and a $5,100 special assessment.