Bailey becomes first Georgia Democrat to announce for 2022

ATLANTA (AP) — Even with the last results from Georgia's 2020 election cycle not yet certified, the first candidate for 2022's state elections announced Monday, as Democrat Charlie Bailey said he would seek a rematch with Republican Attorney General Chris Carr after losing to Carr in 2018.

In an introduction video, Bailey attacked Carr over rioters that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, because Carr chairs the Republican Attorneys General Association and the group's policy arm authorized and paid for a robocall that called on “patriots” to march on Washington as Congress was voting to certify the Electoral College results that declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race.