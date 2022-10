SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The prime minister of the Bahamas has announced an increase in the islands' minimum wage and temporary price controls on certain goods, including eggs, bread and diapers ,amid a spike in inflation.

The minimum wage will increase from $210 to $260 a week. It will be retroactive from July for public employees and will go into effect January 2023 for the private sector, Prime Minister Philip Davis announced Tuesday night.