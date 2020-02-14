Baby giraffe named 'Burreaux' after LSU's star quarterback

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow kisses the national championship trophy during a celebration of their NCAA college football championship, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University's Hesiman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow has a new honor to add to his long list of awards and achievements. He inspired the name of the newest male giraffe at Louisiana's capital city zoo.

A public naming competition selected the name Burreaux — a Cajun-inspired spelling of Burrow's last name — for the giraffe calf born Dec. 26.

The Baton Rouge Zoo announced the selection Friday, saying the public chose the winning name from three options: Romeo, Burreaux and Kiume, a Swahili word meaning masculine and strong.

Zoo staff took nominations for the names and narrowed them to the finalists. The public voted with donations, which the zoo said raised more than $2,000 that will go to its conservation efforts.

Burrow is LSU's most decorated quarterback, leading the Tigers to a national championship victory earlier this year. He's widely expected to be the top player taken in the 2020 NFL draft.