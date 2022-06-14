BLM speeds up planned gather of wild horses in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Federal authorities have moved up an operation to remove hundreds of wild horses from western Colorado from September to this week, citing poor rangeland conditions that threaten the health of many in the herd.

The Bureau of Land Management plans to start the gather in Rio Blanco County's Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area on Thursday, The Daily Sentinel reported. Officials will spend a month using food and water to attract and trap horses, then use helicopters and horseback riders to corral more in July.