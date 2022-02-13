BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Swimmers plunge in icy lake near Olympics Feb. 13, 2022 Updated: Feb. 13, 2022 8:31 a.m.
A man swims in the half-frozen water at the Shichahai Lake during a snow fall in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. According to some of the local residents, swimming in the freezing water leads to health. Andy Wong/AP
A man dives into the half-frozen water at the Shichahai Lake during a snow fall in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. According to some of the local residents, swimming in the freezing water leads to health. Andy Wong/AP
A woman dries herself after a swim in the half-frozen waters of the Shichahai Lake in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. As the Winter Olympics carry on just a short distance away inside the bubble, Beijing residents are enjoying their own traditional winter games by the lake situated in Xicheng district. Andy Wong/AP
A man prepares to dive into the half-frozen waters of the Shichahai Lake in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. As the Winter Olympics carry on just a short distance away inside the bubble, Beijing residents are enjoying their own traditional winter games by the lake situated in Xicheng district. Andy Wong/AP
Swimmers from the Beijing Houhai Happy Winter Swimming Team cheer with their banner before swimming in the half-frozen waters of the Shichahai Lake during a snow fall in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The swimmers range in age from 20 to 90. Some come every day, rain or shine, smog or clear skies. Andy Wong/AP
BEIJING (AP) — Sixty-year-old Chen Jieyu dove into the murky water of Houhai Lake, covered partially in a layer of ice and snow. Snowflakes were falling, and she had on just a regular red swimsuit, her arms and legs exposed. It was 21 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-6 degrees Celsius) outside.
As the Winter Olympics carry on just a short distance away inside the bubble, Beijing residents are enjoying their own traditional winter games by the lake situated in Xicheng district.