BOSTON (AP) — Authorities in Boston on Tuesday said they are reaching out to parents who use a popular child care website and whose children may be victims of a nanny who is now charged with sharing child pornography.

Investigators found that Stephanie Lak, 36, used the website Care.com to find work as a nanny as recently as 2019, according to the Suffolk County district attorney's office. Parents who were in contact with her are being asked to contact the FBI.