Authorities search for a man linked to fatal Maine stabbing

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A man has died after being stabbed during a fight in southern Maine, and police said Thursday they are seeking someone they believed was involved.

Authorities are looking for a 40-year-old man, whose name they did not release, in connection with the stabbing in Auburn the day before.

They declined to share additional information beyond that they know who he is and that he is not a threat to the public, the Sun Journal reported.

The victim's identity has also not been released. He was found with a chest wound and was brought to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where he was pronounced dead.