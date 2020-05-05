Authorities disclose name of weekend shooting victim

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities continue to investigate a weekend shooting in Lawrence that left one man dead and two others injured.

The deceased victim of the shooting at about 9 p.m. Sunday, has been identified as Delvis Paulino-Fernandez, 26, of Lawrence, according to a statement Tuesday from the Essex district attorney's office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two men were transported to Lawrence General Hospital where they were treated and released. Their names were not made public.

The investigation is ongoing. No possible motive was disclosed.

It was the city's fifth homicide of the year and is not considered a random act, police Chief Roy Vasque told The Eagle-Tribune.