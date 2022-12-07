Authorities charge man for setting deadly fire over breakup

DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A man accused of starting a fire at his former girlfriend's home last weekend that killed her disabled sister has been charged with murder and several other counts, authorities announced Wednesday.
Aaron Clark, 30, of West Philadelphia, also faces counts of attempted murder, reckless endangerment and related offenses stemming from Sunday's fire in Darby Township, which Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer called “an act of pure evil." Clark remains jailed without bail, and it wasn't known if he's retained an attorney.