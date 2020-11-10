Authorities: Suspect arrested in Yuma County homicide case

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A Roll man has been arrested in connection with a homicide case, Yuma County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

They said 51-year-old Antonio Velazquez-Cruz was taken into custody Monday night and is being held in suspicion of second-degree murder.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two men found dead inside a home in Roll last Saturday night.

The victims have been identified as 49-year-old Salvador Zermeno Jr. of Roll and 63-year-old Thomas Milton Freeman of Wellton.

Sheriff’s officials said evidence of foul play was discovered at the residence, but they didn’t immediately release any details.

It was unclear Tuesday if Velazquez-Cruz is facing charges for one of the homicides or both. It also was not immediately known if Velazquez-Cruz has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Authorities said the case remains under investigation.