Authorities: Pilot killed in North Carolina helicopter crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A helicopter pilot from Virginia was killed Thursday evening after his aircraft struck a power line and crashed in North Carolina, authorities said.

The helicopter went down in a field north of Goldsboro just before 5:30 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

North Carolina Highway Patrol identified the pilot as Eugene John Kritter III of Culpepper, Virginia, news outlets reported.

Investigators said he was the only person on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating to determine the cause of the crash.