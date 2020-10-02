Authorities: Man killed, 2 people hurt in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A shooting in Ohio's capital city early Friday left a man dead and two other people injured, including a woman who was hospitalized in critical condition.

Columbus police responded to the area of Parsons and Woodrow avenues around 2 a.m. after getting an alert through the city’s gunfire detection system. They soon found a man and a woman who had both been shot.

Andre Clayborn, 38, was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. The wounded woman, whose name has not been released, was in critical condition, but further details on her injuries were not disclosed.

Another man went to the hospital later Friday morning to seek treatment for undisclosed injuries that he said he suffered during the shooting, but it wasn't clear if he also had been wounded. The man's name was not released, and authorities said he is expected to fully recover.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.